PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says in May transported 758,509 passengers, up 0.3 pct versus year ago
* Says May number of cargo 26,813 units, down 1.5 pct versus year ago
* Says in May number of passenger vehicles increased by 2.8 pct to 96,145 units Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.