PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Ersu Meyve :
* Sees in FY 2015 revenue of $4.5 million and net profit of $1 million from tomato paste sales
* Sees investment return from De-Colorisation and De-Ionisation Facility at 1 million euro ($1.11 million) in 2015
* Plans to sell concentrate juice from reserves with 1.3 million lira ($484,532) profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6830 liras) ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.