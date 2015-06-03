BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
June 3 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Says restructuring programme proposal of Trainers' House has been submitted to the Espoo District Court
* Says company will pay all of secured debts and unsecured ordinary debts in full during a period of approximately four and a half years
* Says accrued interests of company's junior and hybrid loans will be completely written
* Says remaining borrowed capital of approximately 3.0 million euros ($3.34 million) will be fully converted to shares in company with subscription price of 0.08 euro/share
* As a result of conversion amount of company's shares would increase from approximately 68 million to approximately 106 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
ZURICH, May 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.