June 3 Euronext:

* Care Property Invest launches a public offer for subscription to new shares within the framework of a capital increase for a maximum amount of 40,260,453.75 euros ($44.77 million)

* Price range from 13.00 to 14.25 euros per new share offered

* Share issue price will be determined on the basis of a private placement in which exclusively institutional investors may participate

* Subscription period: June 4 to June 17

* Allocation parity: 3 shares for 11 irreductible allocation rights

* Maximum number of Care Property Invest shares to be issued: 2,825,295 shares

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)