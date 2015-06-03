BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Euronext:
* Care Property Invest launches a public offer for subscription to new shares within the framework of a capital increase for a maximum amount of 40,260,453.75 euros ($44.77 million)
* Price range from 13.00 to 14.25 euros per new share offered
* Share issue price will be determined on the basis of a private placement in which exclusively institutional investors may participate
* Subscription period: June 4 to June 17
* Allocation parity: 3 shares for 11 irreductible allocation rights
* Maximum number of Care Property Invest shares to be issued: 2,825,295 shares
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: