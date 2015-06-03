Peugeot gears up with nuTonomy for self-driving car test
FRANKFURT, May 3 French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
June 3 Mediaholding OJSC :
* Dismisses Elena Fedyukovich from general director post and appoints to this post Eduard Suvorov
* Says Sergey Popov was appointed chairman of the board instead of Eduard Suvorov Source text - bit.ly/1Jq2hvx
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 3 French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016