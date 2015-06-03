Fitch: Housing Slump & Eurozone Key Australian Investor Concerns
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Fixed-Income Investor
Survey 2Q17
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896483
SYDNEY, May 02 (Fitch) High household debt and further strong
house-price gains
are fuelling Australian investor's concerns around a domestic
housing-market
downturn, according to Fitch Ratings' latest survey of the
country's
fixed-income investors. Investors also believe developments in
the Eurozone now
pose a greater