June 3 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Says provision of information to Ofgem

* Ofgem has opened an investigation into whether two or more companies providing a supporting service for energy industry have breached competition law

* Ofgem has required company to provide information in connection with this investigation, pursuant to a notice issued under section 26 of competition act 1998

* Ofgem is gathering this information to establish whether to include company as a subject of its investigation