BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Agfa Graphics plans to close down its printing plate factory in Banwol, South Korea
* For several years now, these product lines have been facing a structural decline in demand
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners