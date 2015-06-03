June 3 Wh Smith Plc

* Travel business total sales were up 8 pct in period with like-for-like sales up 4 pct for 13 week period to 30 May 2015

* Remain confident in outcome for full year

* Total group sales were up 1 pct with like-for-like sales flat, compared to same period last year.

* High street business total sales were down 4 pct in period with like-for-like sales also down 4 pct