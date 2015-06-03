BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 SciBase AB :
* Vinnova grants 3.9 million Swedish crowns towards development of the next generation of SciBase's Nevisense
* Says project is for development of a minimized and modular next generation of SciBase's product Nevisense Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners