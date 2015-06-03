BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Ubm Plc
* UBM acquires Hospitalar
* Hospitalar's staff will move over to UBM Brazil and founders of show will remain involved in a non-executive capacity for at least two years.
* Return on investment from transaction is expected to exceed UBM's weighted average cost of capital in first full year of its ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners