June 3 Shire Plc

* Shire receives european approval to use Resolor(prucalopride) in men for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation

* Resolor was first approved in europe in 2009 for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in women in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)