BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Shire Plc
* Shire receives european approval to use Resolor(prucalopride) in men for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation
* Resolor was first approved in europe in 2009 for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in women in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners