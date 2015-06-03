UPDATE 1-Taiwan cbank says currency volatility 'unavoidable', won't intervene
* Taiwan cbank urges companies to be vigilant about FX hedging
June 3 Capgemini SA :
* Capgemini wins multi-million euro contract extension with Nokia Oyj for global order management processing
* Contract duration is 3 years, extending the existing contract to 2020 from 2017
Source text: bit.ly/1FsjYEU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.