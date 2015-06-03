PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Wojas SA :
* May 2015 revenue 19.7 million zlotys ($5.3 million), up 16.4 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7078 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.