PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Gino Rossi SA :
* May 2015 revenue 21.6 million zlotys ($5.8 million), up 17 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7051 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.