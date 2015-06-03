BRIEF-Wild Bunch FY16 revenues up at 121.7 mln euros
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
June 3 Suntech SA :
* Receives order from Alcatel-Lucent Polska Sp. z o.o. for delivery and installation of SunVizion CRM system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has achieved FY revenues of 121.7 million euros ($133.01 million), an increase of 2.3% over previous year, with noticeable increases in TV and SVOD revenue
ZURICH, May 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.