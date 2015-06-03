June 3 Kardan NV :

* Kardan's water infrastructure subsidiary Tahal signs large contract for project in India

* Total compensation for project is approximately 67 million euros ($75.38 million)(4.7 billion rupees)

* A down payment of 5 pct of total compensation is expected to be paid in coming month, after which first phase of project will commence ($1 = 0.8888 euros)