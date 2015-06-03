BRIEF-Bajaj Auto posts April total sales of 329,800 vehicles
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
June 3 Kardan NV :
* Kardan's water infrastructure subsidiary Tahal signs large contract for project in India
* Total compensation for project is approximately 67 million euros ($75.38 million)(4.7 billion rupees)
* A down payment of 5 pct of total compensation is expected to be paid in coming month, after which first phase of project will commence Source text: bit.ly/1IcFrWD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says April total sales of 329,800 vehicles versus 330,109 vehicles last year
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high