BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Perma Fix Medical SA :
* Stephen Andrew Belcher replaces Louis Centofanti as the company's chairman of management board as of June 2
* Louis Centofanti resigned on June 2
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million)