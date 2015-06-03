Peugeot gears up with nuTonomy for self-driving car test
FRANKFURT, May 3 French carmaker Peugeot is partnering with Boston, Massachusetts-based tech firm nuTonomy to test self-driving cars in Singapore.
June 3 CEWE
* Says dividend rises to eur 1.55 per share
* Says confirmed its aim of continuing to increase income and dividends in current business year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.