BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Medistim ASA :
* Says the MiraQ Cardiac system was CE marked and launched in Europe in October 2014 and now, Medistim is in the process of launching the product in the Asian Market
Source text: bit.ly/1ANvMWD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners