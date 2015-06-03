BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Revenio Group Corporation has appointed Robin Pulkkinen as CFO and member of the management group as of July 15, 2015
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners