June 3 Sydbank A/S :

* Sydbank will recover the full amount of damages paid to former minority shareholders of bankTrelleborg

* In 2013 Sydbank paid damages to former minority shareholders of bankTrelleborg due to inadequacies in the prospectus of bankTrelleborg from 2007 for which Sydbank was liable as a consequence of its merger with bankTrelleborg in 2008

* Also in 2013 Sydbank received partial compensation for its loss by Fonden for bankTrelleborg which had sold the shares in bankTrelleborg to Sydbank

* Says Sydbank has been conducting arbitration proceedings against AIG with whom prospectus liability insurance had been taken out as regards the prospectus of bankTrelleborg

* Says arbitration tribunal has decided that Sydbank will recover remaining loss that Sydbank has incurred as a result of prospectus proceedings