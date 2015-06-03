BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Diaxonhit SA :
* Says clinical utility and performance of AlloMap heart transplant test has been confirmed in European study
* Results from CARGO II study demonstrated performance similar to previously published experience in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners