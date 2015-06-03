June 3 Vision It Group SA :

* Picote Management starts a judicial proceeding against Vision It Group in the framework of the termination of its services agreement

* Vision It has been summoned to appear before commercial court by Picote Management Sarl, which claims an amount of 1,671,497.58 euros ($1.88 million) as a result of the termination of its services agreement Source text: bit.ly/1EWlcaW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)