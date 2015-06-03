BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Pharmstandard :
* Says Bristley Enterpises Limited decreased its stake in the company to 2.41 percent from 8.81 percent Source text: bit.ly/1H0vdtM
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners