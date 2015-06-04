BRIEF-Palestine's Pharmacare Q1 profit falls
Q1 net sales $4.7 million versus $5.2 million year ago
June 4 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announces EMA paediatric committee (PDCO) positive opinion on the paediatric investigation plan for Viaskin peanut for the treatment of peanut allergic children
Acceptance paves way for potential submission of a marketing authorization application (MAA) in Europe following completion of Viaskin peanut phase III program
COPENHAGEN, May 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest diabetes drug maker, reported forecast-beating operating profit for the first quarter and nudged up its 2017 operating profit growth outlook.