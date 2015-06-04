June 4 Spineguard SA :
* Closes 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) private placement
and launches 1.8 million euros public offering partially
eligible for french TEPA act provisions
* Company has closed a 1,553,000 euros private placement
with institutional investors, at a price of 5 euros per share
* Private placement gives rise to issue of 310,600 new
shares, i.e. 7 pct of existing shares with a settlement date on
June 5, 2015
* Price for this public offering is set at 5 euros per share
on same terms and conditions as those of private placement
* Subscription period public offer: Thursday June 4, to
Thursday June 11, 2015, inclusive
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
