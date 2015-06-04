June 4 Spineguard SA :

* Closes 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) private placement and launches 1.8 million euros public offering partially eligible for french TEPA act provisions

* Company has closed a 1,553,000 euros private placement with institutional investors, at a price of 5 euros per share

* Private placement gives rise to issue of 310,600 new shares, i.e. 7 pct of existing shares with a settlement date on June 5, 2015

* Price for this public offering is set at 5 euros per share on same terms and conditions as those of private placement

* Subscription period public offer: Thursday June 4, to Thursday June 11, 2015, inclusive

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)