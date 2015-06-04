June 4 Sirius Real Estate Ltd

* Proposed acquisition of eur 58 million mixed use German property portfolio and refinancing of eur 56 million existing bank facility

* Equity raise, acquisitions and refinancing expected to be around 16% accretive to annual dividend per share and about 2.5% dilutive to nav per share

* Private placement raising of up to eur 50 million