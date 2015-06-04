BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
June 4 Sirius Real Estate Ltd
* Proposed acquisition of eur 58 million mixed use German property portfolio and refinancing of eur 56 million existing bank facility
* Equity raise, acquisitions and refinancing expected to be around 16% accretive to annual dividend per share and about 2.5% dilutive to nav per share
* Private placement raising of up to eur 50 million
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.