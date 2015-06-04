June 4 Pets At Home Group Plc

* Fy underlying ebitda* £121.3m, up 9.6%, margin of 16.6%

* Says profit before tax £87.0m, basic eps 13.5 pence

* Says total dividend payable for fy15 of 5.4 pence per share, payout ratio of 40%

* Says trading to date in q1 of fy16 has been in line with expectations.

* Says 2016 rollout: 20-25 pets at home stores, 5 barkers stores, 50-55 vet practices, 55-60 groom rooms Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)