BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group
June 4 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Fy underlying ebitda* £121.3m, up 9.6%, margin of 16.6%
* Says profit before tax £87.0m, basic eps 13.5 pence
* Says total dividend payable for fy15 of 5.4 pence per share, payout ratio of 40%
* Says trading to date in q1 of fy16 has been in line with expectations.
* Says 2016 rollout: 20-25 pets at home stores, 5 barkers stores, 50-55 vet practices, 55-60 groom rooms Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
LONDON, May 3 British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight year of underlying profit decline, despite the boost to earnings from last year's purchase of Argos, the general merchandise retailer.