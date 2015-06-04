BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
June 4 Aegon NV :
* Says Aegon and La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBPAM) complete asset management partnership in France
* Under the terms of the agreement, Aegon has acquired a 25 pct stake in LBPAM for a consideration of 112.5 million euros ($126.7 million)
* The two companies will work together to further strengthen the development of LBPAM
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.