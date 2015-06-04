Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 4 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Appointment of Ian Kellett as CEO of retail division and Sally Hopson as CEO of services division
* Says search for a new group chief financial officer (CFO) is starting with immediate effect
* Says during this process, Ian Kellett will remain as CFO and commence transition to his new role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 9