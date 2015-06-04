BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Koninklijke Philips and the Sint Maartenskliniek in Nijmegen strengthen strategic partnership with the extension and expansion of ultrasound and healthcare IT
* Extension is of a 10 year agreement closed in 2012 for another 5 years
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis