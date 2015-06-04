June 4 Aedes SpA Ligure Lombarda per Imprese e Costruzioni :

* Says its offer for capital increase of a maximum of 86,956,536 ordinary shares, each combined with a free 'Warrant Aedes SpA 2015-2020', will start on June 8 and end on June 25

* Option rights can be negotiated on the Italian Stock Exchange from June 8 to June 19 included

* Shareholders can subscribe to up to 8 new ordinary shares for each share already held

* Shareholders approved the capital increase on September 30, 2014 and set the price at 0.46 euro per share

* Warrants give the right to subscribe to one conversion share for every 3 warrants held for the price of 0.69 euro and can be exercised until July 7, 2020

* On June 8, 221,911,287 special shares from previous reserved capital increases will be converted into ordinary shares and available for negotiations on the Italian Stock Exchange ($1 = 0.8839 euros)