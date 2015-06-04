BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
June 4 Sanlam Ltd
* jse: act - slm - Sanlam/AfroCentric - joint update ann regarding the subscription for shares by Sanlam in a subsidiary of AfroCentric
* Sanlam, or its nominee, will subscribe for a 28.7 pct interest in issued share capital of AHA for an initial cash subscription price of 593.74 mln rand
* Subscription for 28.7 pct stake in AHA will increase to 703 million rand when WAD transaction is implemented Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago