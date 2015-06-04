June 4 Sanlam Ltd

* jse: act - slm - Sanlam/AfroCentric - joint update ann regarding the subscription for shares by Sanlam in a subsidiary of AfroCentric

* Sanlam, or its nominee, will subscribe for a 28.7 pct interest in issued share capital of AHA for an initial cash subscription price of 593.74 mln rand

* Subscription for 28.7 pct stake in AHA will increase to 703 million rand when WAD transaction is implemented