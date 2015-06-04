June 4 African Media Entertainment Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share was 612.5 cents (2014: 524.3 cents)

* 5 pct increase in FY revenue to 254.6 million rand (2014: 242.5 million rand)

* Final dividend (dividend no 7) for year ended March 31 2015 is 250 cents per ordinary share

* Cautiously optimistic that revenue for 2016 year will compare favourably with that of this year.