BRIEF-LeoVegas Q1 revenue up at EUR 43.9 Million
* REG-LEOVEGAS Q1 2017: RECORD LAUNCH IN DENMARK AND STRONG START OF Q2
June 4 Neurones SA :
* Launches share repurchase programme for maximum 6.3 percent of capital, reflected by 1,500,000 shares
* Maximum price is 21 euros per share
* Maximum amount to be spent on repurchase is 15 million euros ($16.89 million)
* Programme to last from June 5, 2015 to Dec. 4, 2016
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 17.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO