* Reports full year 2014/2015 net income group share of 96.4 million euros ($108.55 million) versus 77.5 million euros a year ago

* Full year current operating income is 153.5 million euros, up by 25.6 percent

* Proposes full year dividend of 2.30 euros per share

* Aims full year 2015/2016 current operating income about 150 million euros