BRIEF-Hafslund EBITDA NOK 940 million
* HAFSLUND - RESULT FOR Q1 2017: ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR'S RECORD RESULT
June 4 Pharmstandard :
* Says Augment Investments waived minimum acceptance condition of tender offer and will accept and purchase all GDRs validly tendered by GDR holders prior to expiration time
* Says Augment waived minimum acceptance condition after arrangement reached with Bristley
* Says Bristley will not be tendering sale GDRs in tender offer but will sell sale GDRs to Augment on or prior to July 30 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HAFSLUND - RESULT FOR Q1 2017: ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR'S RECORD RESULT
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 174 MILLION VERSUS SEK 158 MILLION YEAR AGO