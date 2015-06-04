June 4 Pharmstandard :

* Says Augment Investments waived minimum acceptance condition of tender offer and will accept and purchase all GDRs validly tendered by GDR holders prior to expiration time

* Says Augment waived minimum acceptance condition after arrangement reached with Bristley

* Says Bristley will not be tendering sale GDRs in tender offer but will sell sale GDRs to Augment on or prior to July 30 Source text for Eikon:

