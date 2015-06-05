BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BDHOME, a Chinese interior soft decoration solutions provider, to create joint venture in China and revolutionize home decoration industry in greater China
* Joint venture is created to accelerate adoption of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform by home furniture and decoration markets
* Joint venture will distribute Dassault Systèmes' 3DVIA brand of applications for smart, 3D space planning solutions in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: