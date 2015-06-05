June 5 Utv Media Plc

* Reg- UTV Media Plc: UTV Media Plc announces the sale of Juice Fm

* Consideration for sale, amounting to 10 mln stg, will be payable in cash on completion of transaction

* Juice FM reported revenues of 2.2 mln stg and profit before tax of 408,000 stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: