BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Utv Media Plc
* Reg- UTV Media Plc: UTV Media Plc announces the sale of Juice Fm
* Consideration for sale, amounting to 10 mln stg, will be payable in cash on completion of transaction
* Juice FM reported revenues of 2.2 mln stg and profit before tax of 408,000 stg
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors