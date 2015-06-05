BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Grupo Adveo :
* Says its board of directors decided to dismiss chief executive officer Millan Alvarez-Miranda Navarro
* Says the executive committee to take over executive functions of CEO until new chief executive officer is appointed
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: