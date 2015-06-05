BRIEF-Softing Q1 revenue up at 19.8 mln euros
* Q1 revenue rose to 19.8 million euros ($21.61 million)(previous year: 17.9 million euros), equivalent to organic growth of 11%
June 5 Net Insight :
* Says wins order from the switch for major national US sports league
* Says value of order exceeds 10 sek million and is set be rolled out in the second and third quarter of 2015. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose to 19.8 million euros ($21.61 million)(previous year: 17.9 million euros), equivalent to organic growth of 11%
* Q1 loss before tax of 24.3 million naira versus loss of 10.8 million naira year ago