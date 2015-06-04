June 4 Spie :
* Global offering price is expected to be determined on June
9, 2015
* Trading of Spie shares on compartment a of the regulated
market of Euronext Paris, in the form of "promesses d'actions",
is expected to begin on June 10, 2015
* Expects gross proceeds of a maximum approximately 89.8
million euros ($101.13 million) excluding exercise of the
extension option and over-allotment option
* Offering also includes an issue of new shares in the
context of a share capital increase in cash, resulting in gross
proceeds of approximately 700 million euros
