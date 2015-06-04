Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 4 Synergy Group :
* Sets placement date for 2 billion roubles ($36.60 million)BO-04 series bonds on June 4 Source text: bit.ly/1SXxJ8B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.6513 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 9