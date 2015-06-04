BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 Novozymes A/S says
* Has signed a deal to acquire a 140,000 square meter site north of Copenhagen
* Plans to establish an innovation campus with space for 800 employees
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis