BRIEF-Wangsu Science & Technology appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president
* Says it appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president of the company
June 4 Trinity Mirror Plc
* Says update in relation to phone hacking
* There remains uncertainty as to how matters will progress.
* Believe that basis used for calculating damages in judgment is incorrect
* Believes amounts awarded by judge are excessive and disproportionate
* Confirm that our subsidiary, MGN Ltd will be seeking permission to appeal judgment handed down by Justice Mann on May 21 2015
* Updates will be made if there are any significant developments or our estimate of financial exposure was to materially change
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT