June 4 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Says update in relation to phone hacking

* There remains uncertainty as to how matters will progress.

* Believe that basis used for calculating damages in judgment is incorrect

* Believes amounts awarded by judge are excessive and disproportionate

* Confirm that our subsidiary, MGN Ltd will be seeking permission to appeal judgment handed down by Justice Mann on May 21 2015

* Updates will be made if there are any significant developments or our estimate of financial exposure was to materially change