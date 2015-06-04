June 4 Sirius Real Estate Ltd

* Announce proposed raising of up to EUR 50 million by a private placement of new ordinary shares

* Proposed acquisition of EUR 58 million mixed use German property portfolio

* Combination of equity raise, acquisitions and refinancing is expected to be around 16% accretive to annual dividend per share

