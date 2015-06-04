BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
June 4 Sirius Real Estate Ltd
* Announce proposed raising of up to EUR 50 million by a private placement of new ordinary shares
* Proposed acquisition of EUR 58 million mixed use German property portfolio
* Combination of equity raise, acquisitions and refinancing is expected to be around 16% accretive to annual dividend per share
* Refinancing of EUR 56 million existing bank facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago