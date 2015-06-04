BRIEF-Reig Jofre to produce biotech vaccine for Laboratorios Leti
* To produce for Laboratorios Leti biotech vaccine developed from protein Q, which Laboratorios Leti plans to commercialize internationally
June 4 Genovis AB :
* Says new share issue oversubscribed by 63 pct
* Issue was subscribed to 23,148,827 Swedish crowns ($2.81 million)
* Issue provides genovis with proceeds of about 14.5 million crowns before issue costs Source text: bit.ly/1Q9cEJC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2439 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced on Tuesday it received FDA approval of IND for Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)