BRIEF-Wangsu Science & Technology appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president
* Says it appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president of the company
June 4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Says signed this week at Nor-Shipping 2015 in Norway, the contract covers the delivery of new simulators and upgrades to existing simulators across all primary training areas including navigation & ship handling, dynamic positioning (DP), engine room and cargo handling
* The simulator delivery will be supported by a Long Term System Support Programme (LTSSP) Source link: bit.ly/1BLKHLU
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT