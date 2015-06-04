Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 3
ZURICH, May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.15 percent higher at 8,881 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 4 TrustBuddy AB :
* Says will not acquire Prestiamoci following a conditional acquisition that was put in place during end of 2014
* The decision is in line with TrustBuddy's strategy, announced on the May 7, to focus on Northern Europe
* Says will now require a PSD license governing payment services
* Says will hand in a full application for a PSD license during week 25 (starting June 15) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.15 percent higher at 8,881 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Says agreement with Cloudsigma AG, Switzerland. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: