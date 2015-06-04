June 4 TrustBuddy AB :

* Says will not acquire Prestiamoci following a conditional acquisition that was put in place during end of 2014

* The decision is in line with TrustBuddy's strategy, announced on the May 7, to focus on Northern Europe

* Says will now require a PSD license governing payment services

* Says will hand in a full application for a PSD license during week 25 (starting June 15) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)